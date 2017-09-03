(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghan National Army Training in Herat

    HERAT PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.09.2017

    The Afghan National Army uses the winter months to build its capacity and capability, while regenerating and refitting their units in preparation for the fighting season. As part of this year’s Winter Campaign in Herat province, Afghan Special Operations Forces were in training with a Special Operations Advising Team from the Italian Military. The training includes exercise with weapons on the fire range, to the beginning for an ambush, later moving on to more specific training including gps and map training.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 00:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526664
    Filename: DOD_104402102
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: HERAT PROVINCE, AF 
    NATO
    Captain Luca
    Brig.Gen. Claudio Minghetti

