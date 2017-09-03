Afghan National Army Training in Herat

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HERAT PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN 03.09.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

The Afghan National Army uses the winter months to build its capacity and capability, while regenerating and refitting their units in preparation for the fighting season. As part of this year’s Winter Campaign in Herat province, Afghan Special Operations Forces were in training with a Special Operations Advising Team from the Italian Military. The training includes exercise with weapons on the fire range, to the beginning for an ambush, later moving on to more specific training including gps and map training.