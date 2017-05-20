video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Greek Armed Forces, conduct fast rope training during the Exercise Bayonet Minotaur at Camp Rentina, Greece, 20 May 2017 during Exercise Bayonet Minotaur. Bayonet Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly-deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)