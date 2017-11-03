(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vehicle Maintenance with the ANA

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.11.2017

    Afghan National Army soldiers became certified mechanics in Helmand province after finishing a course under the guidance of U.S. Army advisors from Task Force Forge, a Train, Advise, and Assist unit belonging to the NATO Resolute Support Mission. Vehicle maintenance professionals in the ANA develop skills in leadership, mechanics and supply during their initial training. After graduating they will immediately join their brethren in the ANA’s 215th Corps Combat Support Battalion, to contribute to the logistics battle in sustaining critical military vehicles in Helmand, one of Afghanistan’s most contested provinces.

