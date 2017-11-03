Vehicle Maintenance with the ANA

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526658" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN 03.11.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Afghan National Army soldiers became certified mechanics in Helmand province after finishing a course under the guidance of U.S. Army advisors from Task Force Forge, a Train, Advise, and Assist unit belonging to the NATO Resolute Support Mission. Vehicle maintenance professionals in the ANA develop skills in leadership, mechanics and supply during their initial training. After graduating they will immediately join their brethren in the ANA’s 215th Corps Combat Support Battalion, to contribute to the logistics battle in sustaining critical military vehicles in Helmand, one of Afghanistan’s most contested provinces.