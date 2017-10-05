(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO Secretary General visits the U.K. - Doorstep interview

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives an interview after visiting with Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526652
    Filename: DOD_104401415
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: LONDON, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Theresa May

