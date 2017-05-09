(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 5SFG(A) Memorial Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elwyn Lovelace 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Public Affairs Office

    The 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) holds a memorial ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526646
    VIRIN: 170520-A-VT189-569
    Filename: DOD_104401406
    Length: 00:46:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 5SFG(A) Memorial Ceremony, by SSG Elwyn Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    memorial ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT