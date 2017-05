NATO troops training together

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LATVIA 05.23.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Troops from various NATO nations exercise together and take part in ceremonial duties during deployment and exercises. Footage includes various shots of British, Romanian, Polish, US, Slovak, Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian soldiers during training and deployment. Various locations.





1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – AMERICAN AND LATVIAN SOLDIERS TRAIN TOGETHER IN LATVIA

2. (00:17) VARIOUS SHOTS – LATVIAN TRAINERS TEACH US SOLDIERS TO SURVIVE IN LATVIAN WINTER CONDITIONS

3. (00:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – BRITISH, FRENCH AND ESTONIAN TROOPS TAKE PART IN EFP CEREMONY IN TAPA, ESTONIA

4. (00:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AND POLISH TROOPS CONDUCT PATRIOT MISSILE TRAINING TOGETHER IN POLAND

5. (01:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – US AND ROMANIAN TROOPS EXERCISE TOGETHER IN ROMANIA

6. (01:50) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN TROOPS AT NATO ENHANCED FORWARD PRESENCE (EFP) CEREMONY

7. (01:55) VARIOUS SHOTS – SLOVAK TROOPS AT EFP CEREMONY IN LATVIA

8. (02:05) WIDE SHOT OF NATO ALLIES’ FLAGS BLOWING IN WIND

9. (02:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – ESTONIAN AND DUTCH SOLDIERS TALKING TOGETHER

10. (02:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN AND US TROOPS VISIT ROMANIAN TOWN DURING CAVALRY MARCH

11. (02:49) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIER MEETS US SOLDIERS AS PART OF BATTLEGROUP POLAND

12. (03:06) VARIOUS SHOTS – BRITISH AND US MEMBERS OF BATTLEGROUP POLAND

13. (03:16) MEDIUM SHOT OF ITALIAN AND US CREW MEMBERS WORKING ON BOARD NATO AWACS AIRCRAFT

14. (03:22) MEDIUM SHOT OF DANISH AND DUTCH CREW MEMBERS WORKING ON BOARD NATO AWACS AIRCRAFT

15. (03:27) VARIOUS SHOTS – LITHUANIAN AND US SOLDIERS CONDUCT SHOOTING TRAINING IN LITHUANIA