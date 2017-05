NATO surveillance planes fly counter-ISIL missions

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KONYA AIRPORT, TURKEY 10.23.2016 Courtesy Video Natochannel

NATO’s air surveillance planes, known as AWACS, have begun flying missions to counter ISIL. The AWACS aircraft will only fly in international airspace or over Turkey, providing support for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL with air surveillance and situational awareness. The aircraft will not coordinate coalition air strikes or provide command and control for fighter aircraft. NATO AWACS support for the coalition is part of NATO’s broader fight against terrorism. This contribution does not make NATO a member of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL. NATO AWACS stands for NATO Airborne Warning and Control System.

This footage includes shots of an AWACS aircraft taking off from and landing at Konya Airport in Turkey plus shots of the crew onboard.



(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS OF NATO AWACS AIRCRAFT ON THE TARMAC AT KONYA AIRPORT

(00:16) VARIOUS SHOTS OF FLIGHT CREW WALKING OUT TO AND BOARDING AIRCRAFT

(00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS OF AWACS AIRCRAFT TAXIING TO RUNWAY

(01:29) WIDE SHOT WITH PAN OF AWACS AIRCRAFT TAKING OFF

(01:44) VARIOUS SHOTS OF CREW INSIDE AWACS AIRCRAFT SAT IN FRONT OF COMPUTER SCREENS

(02:22) CLOSE SHOT SHOWING AWACS BADGE ON UNIFORM

(02:26) VARIOUS SHOTS OF CREW INSIDE AWACS AIRCRAFT SAT IN FRONT OF COMPUTER SCREENS

(02:54) VARIOUS SHOTS OF BADGES ON UNIFORMS

(03:05) WIDE SHOT OF THREE CREW MEMBERS SAT IN FRONT OF COMPUTER SCREENS

(03:11) WIDE SHOT OF AWACS AIRCRAFT LANDING ON RUNWAY AT KONYA AIRPORT

(03:22) WIDE SHOT OF AWACS AIRCRAFT TAXIING ON RUNWAY

(03:29) WIDE SHOT OF AWACS AIRCRAFT BEING PARKED

--ENDS--