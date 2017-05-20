(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Women of Quail Creek

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micah Hill 

    162nd Wing

    The Women of Quail Creek Host a Baby Shower at the 162nd Wing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526602
    VIRIN: 170520-F-OG276-001
    Filename: DOD_104400915
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Women of Quail Creek, by TSgt Micah Hill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    162nd Wing Women of Quail Creek Baby Shower

