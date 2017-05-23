(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cybercom Commander Testifies Before House Armed Services Subcommittee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Navy Adm. Mike Rogers, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, testifies on the fiscal year 2018 budget request before the House Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on emerging threats and capabilities, May 23, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 18:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526588
    Filename: DOD_104400853
    Length: 01:07:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cybercom Commander Testifies Before House Armed Services Subcommittee, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Stratcom
    Strategic Command
    DoD News
    Latest Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT