Military Officials Testify on Cybersecurity at SASC Hearing

Coast Guard Vice Adm. Marshall Lytle III, Joint Staff director of command, control, communications and computers/cyber and chief information officer; Navy Vice Adm. Michael Gilday, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet; Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command; Maj. Gen. Christopher Weggeman, commander of 24th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber; and Maj. Gen. Loretta Reynolds, commander Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, testify on cybersecurity before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 23, 2017.