Hobby Turns Habit for Army Sergeant

Army Sgt. Christian Fuselier explains how he turned a childhood dream into an Army reality. Sgt. Fuselier is part of Detachment 1 Alpha Company 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Idaho National Guard. More than 650 US Army Soldiers are supporting Maple Resolve 17, the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.
|05.22.2017
|05.23.2017 17:35
|Package
|526574
|170522-A-U1657-005
|DOD_104400557
|00:01:47
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
