Hobby Turns Habit for Army Sergeant

Army Sgt. Christian Fuselier explains how he turned a childhood dream into an Army reality. Sgt. Fuselier is part of Detachment 1 Alpha Company 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Idaho National Guard. More than 650 US Army Soldiers are supporting Maple Resolve 17, the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.