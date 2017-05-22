(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hobby Turns Habit for Army Sergeant

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.22.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Sgt. Christian Fuselier explains how he turned a childhood dream into an Army reality. Sgt. Fuselier is part of Detachment 1 Alpha Company 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the Idaho National Guard. More than 650 US Army Soldiers are supporting Maple Resolve 17, the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Alberta
    Idaho National Guard
    Camp Wainwright
    Maple Resolve 17
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi
    UAS Unmanned Aerial Systems

