Paratroopers gathered together for a breakfast meal, prayer fellowship, and to hear guest speaker, retired chaplain William Laigaie, at the Pope Family Readiness Center during All American Week 100.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526571
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-AF973-023
|Filename:
|DOD_104400539
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prayer Breakfast, by SPC Roderick Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
