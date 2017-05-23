(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prayer Breakfast

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Spc. Roderick Evans 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers gathered together for a breakfast meal, prayer fellowship, and to hear guest speaker, retired chaplain William Laigaie, at the Pope Family Readiness Center during All American Week 100.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526571
    VIRIN: 170523-A-AF973-023
    Filename: DOD_104400539
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prayer Breakfast, by SPC Roderick Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    heritage
    Soldier
    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    veteran
    Fayetteville
    prayer
    camaraderie
    breakfast
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    Army
    All The Way
    AAW100
    All American Week 100
    William Laigaie

