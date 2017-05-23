video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, along with soldiers assigned to the 3rd (UK) Division, participate in a three-gun competition during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. The All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Albers)