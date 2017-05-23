U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, along with soldiers assigned to the 3rd (UK) Division, participate in a three-gun competition during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. The All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526560
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-TL453-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104400456
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All American Week 100, by SrA Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
