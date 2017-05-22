(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCHAEF TALKS: Memorial Day

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Christopher S Ball 

    412th Test Wing

    Brig. Gen. Carl Schaefer, 412th Test Wing commander, delivers Memorial Day message.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 18:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 526548
    VIRIN: 170522-F-JG201-999
    Filename: DOD_104400300
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCHAEF TALKS: Memorial Day, by Christopher S Ball, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Memorial Day

