(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All American Week Combatives Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Green 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division compete during the All American Week 100 Combatives Tournament at Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526543
    VIRIN: 170523-F-EW070-0002
    Filename: DOD_104400244
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week Combatives Tournament, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    Division
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    All American
    Centennial
    Century
    All the Way
    All American Week
    Lethality Demonstration
    AAW 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT