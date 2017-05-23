All American Week Combatives Tournament

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526543" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division compete during the All American Week 100 Combatives Tournament at Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)