Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division compete during the All American Week 100 Combatives Tournament at Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526543
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-EW070-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104400244
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All American Week Combatives Tournament, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT