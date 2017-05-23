Lance Cpl. Hodges tells us about the Historic Half Marathon as part of the Marine Corps Marathon race series.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526538
|VIRIN:
|170523-M-IP911-974
|Filename:
|DOD_104400161
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, May 23, 2017, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT