(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute, May 23, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Lance Cpl. Hodges tells us about the Historic Half Marathon as part of the Marine Corps Marathon race series.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526538
    VIRIN: 170523-M-IP911-974
    Filename: DOD_104400161
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, May 23, 2017, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Virginia
    DMA
    Fredericksburg
    Marine Corps
    Historic Half Marathon
    Marine Minute Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT