Davis-Monthan Pararescuemen fire an M249 automatic rifle as a part of the Mission Qualification Training couse.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526527
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104400012
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
This work, 68th RQS, by Amn Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
