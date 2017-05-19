(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    68th RQS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Airman Christina Graves 

    355th Fighter Wing

    Davis-Monthan Pararescuemen fire an M249 automatic rifle as a part of the Mission Qualification Training couse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526527
    VIRIN: 170519-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_104400012
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th RQS, by Amn Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pararescue
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    M249

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT