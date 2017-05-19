(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of Agriculture Visits Ellsworth

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Timothy Dischinat 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Ellsworth has had its share of distinguished visitors over the past years years. Today, SrA Timothy Dischinat tells us about what the new Secretary of Agriculture has been offering transitioning service members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526504
    VIRIN: 170519-F-YO204-001
    Filename: DOD_104399917
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Agriculture Visits Ellsworth, by SrA Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Agriculture
    Perdue
    Ellsworth
    Public Affairs
    Secretary
    Dischinat

