    Intelligence Chiefs Testify at SASC Hearing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Daniel R. Coats, director of national intelligence, and Marine
    Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent R. Stewart, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, testify on worldwide threats before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 23, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 526483
    Filename: DOD_104399773
    Length: 02:03:40
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intelligence Chiefs Testify at SASC Hearing, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Senate Armed Services Committee
    Defense Intelligence Agency
    DoD News
    Latest Videos
    SASC Hearing
    Daniel R. Coats

