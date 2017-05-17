(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TARDEC Hosts Soldier Innovation Workshop

    WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Douglas Halleaux 

    U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research Development & Engineering Center

    U.S. Army TARDEC hosts Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division in a Soldier Innovation Workshop where industrial design students take Soldiers' ideas and convert them into vehicle concepts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526479
    VIRIN: 170517-A-ER507-001
    Filename: DOD_104399658
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WARREN, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TARDEC Hosts Soldier Innovation Workshop, by Douglas Halleaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier Innovation Workshop Detroit

