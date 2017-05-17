U.S. Army TARDEC hosts Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division in a Soldier Innovation Workshop where industrial design students take Soldiers' ideas and convert them into vehicle concepts.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526479
|VIRIN:
|170517-A-ER507-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104399658
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|WARREN, MI, US
This work, TARDEC Hosts Soldier Innovation Workshop, by Douglas Halleaux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
