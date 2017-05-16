Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conduct training exercises with several partner nations in order to increase proficiency at combat-related operations and build partner-nation capacity during a three-week training exercise known as Burmese Chase.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 12:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526468
|VIRIN:
|170516-M-ZQ305-059
|Filename:
|DOD_104399419
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines conduct international exercise: Burmese Chase, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT