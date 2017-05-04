Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron got the opportunity to complete their deployment field training that started April 3rd, 2017 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 12:22
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
This work, Airmen from the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron Trains at Ramstein Air Base, by Amn Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
