Golf and Oscar Companies - Combat Endurance Course: Broll - May 20, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526448" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, displayed teamwork and endurance while overcoming a combat endurance course May 20, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is part of Basic Warrior Training, which teaches recruits basic field-related skills all Marines must know. The initial combat training recruits receive will be broadened after boot camp during follow-on training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Golf and Oscar Companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren/Released)