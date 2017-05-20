Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, displayed teamwork and endurance while overcoming a combat endurance course May 20, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is part of Basic Warrior Training, which teaches recruits basic field-related skills all Marines must know. The initial combat training recruits receive will be broadened after boot camp during follow-on training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Golf and Oscar Companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren/Released)
This work, Golf and Oscar Companies - Combat Endurance Course: Broll - May 20, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
