    Golf and Oscar Companies - Combat Endurance Course: Broll - May 20, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, displayed teamwork and endurance while overcoming a combat endurance course May 20, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is part of Basic Warrior Training, which teaches recruits basic field-related skills all Marines must know. The initial combat training recruits receive will be broadened after boot camp during follow-on training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Golf and Oscar Companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526448
    VIRIN: 170520-M-ZW564-381
    Filename: DOD_104398964
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf and Oscar Companies - Combat Endurance Course: Broll - May 20, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

