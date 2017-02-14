(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sierra Army Depot Support to USSOUTHCOM with Foreign Military Sales

    SIERRA ARMY DEPOT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Video by Daniel Barrios 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USSOUTHCOM leadership visits the Sierra Army Depot in California to learn more about Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Excess Defense Articles (EDA). During this visit, the team learned about the history, process, policy, logistics and documentation processing of how the United States helps partner nations increase their military capability. Through the efforts of military and civilian professionals across the country, the United States helps improve international capability, making the US military missions abroad easier during times of conflict or instability by making forces more inter-operable and more cost effective.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526430
    VIRIN: 170523-A-JL056-001
    Filename: DOD_104398808
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: SIERRA ARMY DEPOT, CA, US 
    This work, Sierra Army Depot Support to USSOUTHCOM with Foreign Military Sales, by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

