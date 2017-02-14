Sierra Army Depot Support to USSOUTHCOM with Foreign Military Sales

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USSOUTHCOM leadership visits the Sierra Army Depot in California to learn more about Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Excess Defense Articles (EDA). During this visit, the team learned about the history, process, policy, logistics and documentation processing of how the United States helps partner nations increase their military capability. Through the efforts of military and civilian professionals across the country, the United States helps improve international capability, making the US military missions abroad easier during times of conflict or instability by making forces more inter-operable and more cost effective.