Italian donation to Parwa prison, Afghanistan

Story synopsis

Italy’s military contingent to NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan made a donation of textiles to Parwan Detention Facility, a male prison run by the Afghan Ministry of Defense in Parwan province (Eastern Afghanistan). The national Italian contingent donated about 450 m2 of different colored textile and additional sowing tools as a part of several projects aiming to establish rehabilitation course for detainees.



The future aim of the project is to introduce a full course for detainees, enabling them to acquire the techniqures for making clothes, with the hopes of facilitating a re-integration into society with a professional skill-set.



Afghan National Army (ANA) General Mir Sahebgul, after receiving the donation (in Dari): “Now, what they have provided, is good quality material clothes in accordance with the Afghan culture, which the prisoners can sew and wear them when they are released.“



Italy’s contribution to the international commitment in Afghanistan started in 2001 with the ISAF mission and continues with the Resolute Support mission, where Italy is the second largest troops contributing NATO country. The Italian contingent operates in the West of Afghanistan commanding the Train Advise Assist Command (TAAC) West, in Herat, and with the strategic command in Kabul, with the prestigious role of Deputy Commander of the Resolute Support mission and other key staff positions.



Shot-list

00:00:05 The Italian military contingent arrives at Bagram Airfield (BAF) on Parwan province, Afghanistan, with packages of textile to be delivered to Parwan male prison. Soldiers seen carrying packages from a Black Hawk helicopter.



00:00:19 Outside Parwan prison, close-up of watchtower, zoomed out to the prison walls.



00:00:27 SOUNDBITE (Dari) ANA General Mir Sahebgul

“We have contacted the whole united nations [i.e. the coalition] for help and support for the prison. A part from other nations, General Castellano has come 2-3 times to see us, ask for what we need and what the problems are prisoners are facing. We have also talked about how to create an opportunity for prisoners to learn skills.“



Various shots of Italian soldiers sitting in the Afghan general’s office, talking about the donation and plans for creating a rehabilitation program for detainees, while drinking Afghan tea.



00:01:31 SOUNDBITE (Dari) ANA General Mir Sahebgul

“Today I want to stress that the fabrics that General Castellano has provided, I wholeheartedly appreciate it and thank him.”



Various shots of ANA soldiers and Italian soldiers carrying in the textile donation.



Italian Lieutenant Colonel Di Palma shakes hands with Afghan General Sahebugl, with a demonstration of the donated textiles in front of them.



00:02:29 SOUNDBITE (Dari) ANA General Mir Sahebgul

“Now, what they have provided, is good quality material clothes in accordance with the Afghan culture, which the prisoners can sew and wear them when they are released.“



Various shots of Italian and Afghan soldiers talking outside the facilities, shaking hands and transporting the textile donation.



Various shots outside Parwan prison, watchtowers are seen, Afghan soldiers walking and Afghan National Army vehicles driving outside the prison walls.



