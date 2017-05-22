(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Division Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Spc. Joseph Aleman 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers gather together for a file mile run to kick off events for All American Week 100.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526404
    VIRIN: 170522-A-ID188-163
    Filename: DOD_104398410
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division Run, by SPC Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    Fayetteville
    run
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    Division Run
    All The Way
    four miles
    AAW100
    All American Week 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT