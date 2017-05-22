Paratroopers gather together for a file mile run to kick off events for All American Week 100.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 04:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526404
|VIRIN:
|170522-A-ID188-163
|Filename:
|DOD_104398410
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Division Run, by SPC Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT