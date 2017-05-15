Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and
facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet
(CNE-CNA/C6F), is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and operational capabilities in order to enhance efforts to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea.
|05.15.2017
|05.23.2017 04:59
|Interviews
|526400
|170515-A-ZW691-003
|DOD_104398376
|00:09:02
|CARTAGENA, ES
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, HM1 Nicole Stott on Phoenix Express, by SGT Raul Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
