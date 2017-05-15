(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HM1 Nicole Stot on Phoenix Express

    CARTAGENA, SPAIN

    05.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Raul Pacheco 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and
    facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet
    (CNE-CNA/C6F), is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and operational capabilities in order to enhance efforts to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 04:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 526400
    VIRIN: 170515-A-ZW691-003
    Filename: DOD_104398376
    Length: 00:09:02
    Location: CARTAGENA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM1 Nicole Stot on Phoenix Express, by SGT Raul Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #phoenixexpress

