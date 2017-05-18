Soldiers, Airmen, and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force take part in a bilateral exchange of standard operating procedures for chemical contamination on Camp Naha and Kadena Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 03:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526398
|VIRIN:
|170522-M-JG123-038
|Filename:
|DOD_104398302
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers, Airmen, and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Take Part in a Bilateral Exchange, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT