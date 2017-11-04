(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Female Non-Commissioned Officers Come Together

    QATAR

    04.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. Briseida Gamez 

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Public Affairs

    In honor of National Women's History Month, female Non-Commissioned Officer from the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center came together to recite the beloved Non-Commissioned Officer Creed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Non-Commissioned Officers Come Together, by SGT Briseida Gamez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NCO
    women

