In honor of National Women's History Month, female Non-Commissioned Officer from the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center came together to recite the beloved Non-Commissioned Officer Creed.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526396
|VIRIN:
|170411-A-GH605-471
|Filename:
|DOD_104398255
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Female Non-Commissioned Officers Come Together, by SGT Briseida Gamez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
