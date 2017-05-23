Marines train with service members from Japan, France and the United Kingdom and airmen volunteered their time at a local orphanage during Balikatan 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|526395
|VIRIN:
|170523-M-DL860-941
|Filename:
|DOD_104398131
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 23, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT