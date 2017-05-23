(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 23, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.23.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Marines train with service members from Japan, France and the United Kingdom and airmen volunteered their time at a local orphanage during Balikatan 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 23, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    United Kingdom
    Japan
    France
    U.K.
    Marines
    Orphanage
    Balikatan
    Bryan Magee
    Taylor Mohr
    Jeanne D'Arc
    Balikatan 2017

