    US Service Members Recognized for Community Service

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    The conduct of American service members living overseas is always under the microscope. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Tokyo, Japan, where Sailors and Airmen were recognized for being good neighbors in their host nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 01:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526387
    VIRIN: 170520-F-TO545-205
    Filename: DOD_104397436
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Service Members Recognized for Community Service, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

