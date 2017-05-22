(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs woman, 49, 35 miles south of Key West

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 49-year-old woman experiencing symptoms of anaphylactic shock May 22, 2017, from the sailing vessel Drifter approximately 35 miles south of Key West. The helicopter crew transferred the woman to awaiting emergency medical services at Key West International Airport. (Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 22:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526374
    VIRIN: 170522-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_104396235
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs woman, 49, 35 miles south of Key West, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Hoist
    Helo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT