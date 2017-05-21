Combined Arms Demo at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Combined Arms Demo was performed on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Combined Arms Demo simulates U.S. forces taking an enemy airfield by force. The Demo included U.S. Army Special Forces, F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, the T-38 and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, or JTACs.