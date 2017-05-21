The Combined Arms Demo was performed on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Combined Arms Demo simulates U.S. forces taking an enemy airfield by force. The Demo included U.S. Army Special Forces, F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, the T-38 and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, or JTACs.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526361
|VIRIN:
|170521-F-KZ900-009
|Filename:
|DOD_104396108
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combined Arms Demo at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
