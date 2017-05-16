The Combat Center conducted an active shooter exercise at the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital to test the capabilities of the installation and local first responders. (U.S Marine Corps video by LCpl Christian Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526355
|VIRIN:
|170516-M-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104396084
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Exercise 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
