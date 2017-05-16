(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Active Shooter Exercise 2017

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    The Combat Center conducted an active shooter exercise at the Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital to test the capabilities of the installation and local first responders. (U.S Marine Corps video by LCpl Christian Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526355
    VIRIN: 170516-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104396084
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Active Shooter Exercise
    MAGTFTC
    Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital

