The Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 performs on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.
Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 20:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|526352
VIRIN:
|170521-F-KZ900-006
Filename:
|DOD_104396078
Length:
|00:02:07
Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Performs at Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
