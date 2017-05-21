TORA TORA TORA! performs on the second day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 on May 21st at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.
|05.21.2017
|05.22.2017 20:17
|B-Roll
|526350
|170521-F-KZ900-005
|DOD_104396070
|00:03:46
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, TORA TORA TORA! Performs at the Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
