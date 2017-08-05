(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beyond the Horizon kicks off second medical service event in Belize

    SAN IGNACIO, BELIZE

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard kicked off the second of three medical readiness events as part of Beyond the Horizon 2017 at Macal River Park in San Ignacio, Belize May 8. BTH 2017 is a U.S. and Belize partnership exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017
    Location: SAN IGNACIO, BZ 
    Hometown: CHEYENNE, WY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Horizon kicks off second medical service event in Belize, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wyoming National Guard
    ARSOUTH
    H17

