Soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard kicked off the second of three medical readiness events as part of Beyond the Horizon 2017 at Macal River Park in San Ignacio, Belize May 8. BTH 2017 is a U.S. and Belize partnership exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526348
|VIRIN:
|170508-A-JA114-953
|Filename:
|DOD_104396011
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SAN IGNACIO, BZ
|Hometown:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beyond the Horizon kicks off second medical service event in Belize, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
