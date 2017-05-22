Paratroopers past and present gathered in the 1st Brigade Combat Team Dining Facility to celebrate a century of service for the 82nd Airborne Division. Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Thomas Capel provided remarks.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526322
|VIRIN:
|170522-A-QD966-226
|Filename:
|DOD_104395616
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paratrooper Breakfast, by SFC Vin Stevens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
