(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Paratrooper Breakfast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Vin Stevens 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers past and present gathered in the 1st Brigade Combat Team Dining Facility to celebrate a century of service for the 82nd Airborne Division. Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Thomas Capel provided remarks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526322
    VIRIN: 170522-A-QD966-226
    Filename: DOD_104395616
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratrooper Breakfast, by SFC Vin Stevens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Paratrooper Breakfast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT