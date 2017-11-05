The U-2 Takes On Northern Edge 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently a U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base participated for the first time in exercise Northern Edge at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Northern Edge is Alaska’s premier joint training exercise, hosting approximately 6,000 service members, 200 fixed wing aircraft and maritime forces represented by every branch of the military. The exercise helped showcase the U-2's unique capabilities and advance into the future.