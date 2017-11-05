(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The U-2 Takes On Northern Edge 17

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tommy Wilbourn 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Recently a U-2 Dragon Lady from Beale Air Force Base participated for the first time in exercise Northern Edge at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Northern Edge is Alaska's premier joint training exercise, hosting approximately 6,000 service members, 200 fixed wing aircraft and maritime forces represented by every branch of the military. The exercise helped showcase the U-2's unique capabilities and advance into the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526308
    VIRIN: 170511-F-GX009-893
    Filename: DOD_104395041
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U-2 Takes On Northern Edge 17, by A1C Tommy Wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Beale Air Force Base
    U-2
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    NE17
    Northern Edge 17

