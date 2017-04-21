On 21 April 2017, Maxwell Air Force Base Hosted the Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force's 50th Anniversary Dinner - Part 1 of 2
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526296
|VIRIN:
|170421-F-MN886-507
|Filename:
|DOD_104394840
|Length:
|00:14:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 CMSAF 50th Anniversary Dinner - Part 1 of 2, by A1C Daniella Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT