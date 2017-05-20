Even the best rescuers wear life jackets

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the North American Safe Boating's Wear it! campaign. Statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard video.