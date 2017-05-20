(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Even the best rescuers wear life jackets

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connie Terrell  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the North American Safe Boating's Wear it! campaign. Statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 13:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 526290
    VIRIN: 170520-G-HR856-947
    Filename: DOD_104394702
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Even the best rescuers wear life jackets, by PO2 Connie Terrell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    life jacket
    national safe boating week
    pfd
    Wear it
    D1
    NSBW
    Andrew Barresi

