As part of National Safe Boating Week 2017, the Coast Guard is highlighting the North American Safe Boating's Wear it! campaign. Statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three-fourths of recreational boating fatalities in 2015, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. U.S. Coast Guard video.
This work, Even the best rescuers wear life jackets, by PO2 Connie Terrell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
