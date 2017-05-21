Wings Over Wayne 2017 day two B-roll: static displays, crowds, interview with Maj. Dan "Rock" Dickinson U.S. Air Force F-22 Demo Team commander.
|05.21.2017
|05.22.2017 12:15
|B-Roll
|526268
|170521-F-FU646-0001
|DOD_104394368
|00:11:23
|NC, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, WOW17 Day 2 B-Roll, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
