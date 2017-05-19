Marines splash from Onslow Beach to the USS Arlington in preparation for exercise Baltic Ops at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with 1st Lt. Chase Turner and Lance Cpl. Andrew Christy.
|05.19.2017
|05.22.2017 11:54
|Package
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, 2nd AAB Splash to USS Arlington, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
