    2nd AAB Splash to USS Arlington

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines splash from Onslow Beach to the USS Arlington in preparation for exercise Baltic Ops at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with 1st Lt. Chase Turner and Lance Cpl. Andrew Christy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526265
    VIRIN: 170519-M-HH114-009
    Filename: DOD_104394296
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd AAB Splash to USS Arlington, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Onslow Beach
    Camp Lejeune
    2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion
    USS Arlington
    Baltic Ops

