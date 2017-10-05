(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    State of Air Combat Command: General James M. Holmes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Peter Ising 

    Airman Magazine   

    Gen. James M. “Mike” Holmes is commander of Air Combat Command (ACC) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where he oversees 94,000 military and civilian personnel at 34 wings that operate more than 1300 aircraft spread among 19 bases and 70 operating locations worldwide. As the commander, Holmes is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces for rapid deployment and employment, while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 08:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526240
    VIRIN: 170510-D-AX270-914
    Filename: DOD_104393542
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of Air Combat Command: General James M. Holmes, by Peter Ising, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f-16
    Air Combat Command
    f-15
    F-22
    ACC
    f-35
    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Pete Ising

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT