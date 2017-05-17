Friendship Through Fire

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters are constantly training and preparing for the possibility of putting their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities. Airmen stationed at Nigerien Air Base 201 in Niger work with a local fire department to discover how similar they truly are.