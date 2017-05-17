(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Friendship Through Fire

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    05.17.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor West 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Firefighters are constantly training and preparing for the possibility of putting their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities. Airmen stationed at Nigerien Air Base 201 in Niger work with a local fire department to discover how similar they truly are.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 526234
    VIRIN: 170517-F-WA182-580
    Filename: DOD_104393536
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Through Fire, by SrA Taylor West, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fire
    africa
    United States
    work
    coalition
    AFRICOM
    friendship
    Fire Department
    AF
    Air Force
    Airman
    partnership
    USAF
    firefighters
    training
    Fire protection
    FAN
    AFAF
    Niger
    Agadez
    Nigerien Air Base 201
    Nigerien Air Base
    joint knowledge exchange
    AB 201

