    The American military unit has been protecting Europe since the First World War

    GERMANY

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sophie Lambert 

    Natochannel

    The 2nd US reconnaissance regiment recently relocated to Poland as part of NATO's enhanced advanced presence. This regiment has a long operational experience in Europe, including fighting in both world wars. In the Second World War, the regiment participated in the liberation of Belgium, Czechoslovakia and France from the Hitlerites. After the end of the Second World War, the regiment remained in Germany as part of the US mission to protect peace. Since then, the regiment has twice returned to the US, but 58 of the past 72 years have been held in Bavaria. Since 2006, the regiment is based in Vilsek, Germany. There is a museum dedicated to the 181-year history of the regiment. In the film materials: the story of the curator of the Reed Museum, dedicated to the history of the 2nd reconnaissance regiment, the cadres of troops in Poland and photographs showing the participation of the regiment in the Second World War.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:58
    Category: Package
    Language: Russian
    Location: DE
    NATO
    military

