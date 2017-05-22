(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A combat group led by the United States is sent to Poland

    GERMANY

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sophie Lambert 

    Natochannel

    The US-led combat group, which includes military personnel from Romania and the United Kingdom, is beginning deployment in Poland. In the course of the transfer of about 1,000 servicemen, along with vehicles and equipment, will be deployed in the northern part of Poland, in the town of Ozhis. This is part of NATO's enhanced advanced presence in line with the decision of the Warsaw Summit held in July 2016. The combat group is part of NATO's defense and deterrence measures.
    The strengthened advanced presence of NATO is realized through the deployment of four multinational combat groups, each in number before the battalion, in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in response to the changing security environment in the eastern part of the North Atlantic Alliance.
    The footage shows footage showing how American, British and Romanian military personnel prepare vehicles and vehicles for deployment, as well as how American soldiers are trained on the obstacle course.

