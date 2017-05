video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KFOR - NATO peacekeeping forces in Kosovo. They include about 4,500 servicemen from 31 states.

KFOR was deployed after the conflict in Kosovo in 1999. Today, KFOR works with the local population, providing life safety.

In the film: footage showing the multinational forces of KFOR during training, in working with the local population and during patrols.