Flights in the white mist

Recently, tests have been conducted in Switzerland aimed at improving the quality of piloting with snow vortices. The pilots tested pilot flying systems in conditions of poor visibility, created to support the work of pilots in adverse weather conditions. Experts from various military and civilian industries were presented with test results to improve existing technologies so that pilots could perform assignments under any conditions. The event was organized by the NATO Informal Working Group on Flight Piloting in Low Visibility (IWG DVE) in partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces.
In the film materials: interviews with American servicemen who were present during the tests, as well as film shots showing the work of helicopters in the presence of snow vortices in the Swiss mountains.
