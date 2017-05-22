(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flights in the white mist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWITZERLAND

    05.22.2017

    Video by Sophie Lambert 

    Natochannel

    Recently, tests have been conducted in Switzerland aimed at improving the quality of piloting with snow vortices. The pilots tested pilot flying systems in conditions of poor visibility, created to support the work of pilots in adverse weather conditions. Experts from various military and civilian industries were presented with test results to improve existing technologies so that pilots could perform assignments under any conditions. The event was organized by the NATO Informal Working Group on Flight Piloting in Low Visibility (IWG DVE) in partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces.
    In the film materials: interviews with American servicemen who were present during the tests, as well as film shots showing the work of helicopters in the presence of snow vortices in the Swiss mountains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526222
    Filename: DOD_104393425
    Length: 00:01:10
    Language: Russian
    Location: CH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    test
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT